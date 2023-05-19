Complainant in partner swapping case hacked to death in Kerala

A 26-year-old woman, who was a complainant in the sensational partner swapping case in Kerala, was allegedly hacked to death at her father's residence near here on Friday.

According to the police, it was her children who first found their mother lying in a pool of blood at the residence in nearby Manarcadu this morning.

Then they informed the neighbours who called the ward member, after which the police arrived and took further action.

She was staying away from her husband, an accused in the partner-swapping case.

The incident occurred when her father and brother went to work and the children were out playing, they said.

The reason for the killing is not known, and an investigation is underway to find out who committed the gruesome murder.

The deceased woman's father has given a statement to the police, alleging that her husband committed the crime.

The body of the woman was shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

It was in January this year, the police busted a gang allegedly involved in partner swapping on the basis of the deceased woman's complaint.

Seven people, including the husband of the woman, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

