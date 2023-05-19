Left Menu

13 held for cheating people by offering loans on low interest rates in Delhi

Among those arrested are three women and the owner of the call centre identified as Puneet, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:53 IST
The Delhi Police has busted a fake call centre and arrested 13 people for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them loans on low interest rates, officials said on Friday.

The call centre in Mangolpuri area was operational for the last two years and during this period, the accused cheated several people across the country to the tune of Rs 2 crore by posing as executives of a finance company. Among those arrested are three women and the owner of the call centre identified as Puneet, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said, based on tip-off, a raid was conducted on Thursday in Mangolpuri area where the fake call centre being run by these 13 people was busted.

During interrogation, Puneet disclosed that he had registered a fake company -- Mahalaxmi Finance -- on the 'Sulekha' App, which is a digital platform for local businesses and soon started receiving calls from people seeking loans, he added. As Puneet got access to several mobile numbers through the app, he also made his employees call people and offer loans on low interest rates, police said.

Once the processing fees and file charges were received, they would stop taking calls from the person seeking a loan, the DCP said.

They also opened several bank accounts and used different SIM cards to cheat people, police said.

