Left Menu

Indian PM Modi says peace on border essential for normal ties with China

Peace on India's border with China is essential for normal relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in comments published on Friday that mark a rare articulation of New Delhi's position since ties with Beijing deteriorated in 2020. Modi also said that the relationship between the nuclear-armed neighbours can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 18:53 IST
Indian PM Modi says peace on border essential for normal ties with China

Peace on India's border with China is essential for normal relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in comments published on Friday that mark a rare articulation of New Delhi's position since ties with Beijing deteriorated in 2020.

Modi also said that the relationship between the nuclear-armed neighbours can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. "India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity," Modi said in an interview to Nikkei Asia ahead of his visit to Japan to attend the G7 summit.

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday as Japan's special guest for the summit that continues until Sunday. "Peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties with China," he said, adding normalising ties with China would benefit the wider region and the world.

Ties have been strained since the troops of the two countries clashed on their disputed Himalayan frontier, killing 24 soldiers, in 2020. It was the deadliest clash between India and China in more than four decades.

Modi will join leaders from the United States, Japan and Australia on the sidelines of the G7 summit for a gathering of the Quad members, which aim to contain China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. Asked about ties with India's arch-rival Pakistan, Modi said India wants "normal and neighbourly relations," but it is incumbent upon Islamabad to create a conducive environment free from "terrorism and hostilities".

"The onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard," he said. India-Pakistan relations have been frozen since 2019 when New Delhi changed the status of Jammu and Kashmir state, ended its special privileges and converted it into a federal territory.

India and Pakistan both claim Kashmir in full but rule it in parts. They have gone to war over it three times since independence from Britain in 1947.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023