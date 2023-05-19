Russia says 500 Americans to be banned, list includes Obama

Russia's foreign ministry on Friday said former U.S. President Barack Obama was among 500 Americans citizens who would be banned in response to the latest round of sanctions announced by Washington.

In a statement, the ministry also said Russia had refused the latest U.S. request for consular access to detained reporter Evan Gershkovich, who faces spying charges.

