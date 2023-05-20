Body of youth with stab injuries found in Delhi park

The body of an 18-year-old man with stab injuries was found in a park near an apartment in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar area on Friday, police said.

Hours after the body was found, two juveniles involved in the killing were apprehended, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Lucky, police said.

According to police, at about 12 noon, two juveniles called Lucky and told him to meet outside a park. They used victim's brother Aashu's phone to make the call. Thereafter, Aashu saw his brother entering the park along with the two juveniles and later the victim's body was found from there.

Investigation revealed that there was an enmity between Lucky and the accused as the victim was involved in three cases of hurt and the accused wanted to establish their clout, a senior police officer said.

With the help of CCTV footage, the accused were identified and nabbed in the case.

Both knives used in the crime and the blood-stained clothes worn by the accused at the time of incident were recovered, the officer said.

