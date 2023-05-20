Left Menu

Sexual harassment complaint filed against SAI Assam coach

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-05-2023 13:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 13:44 IST
Sexual harassment complaint filed against SAI Assam coach
  • Country:
  • India

Athletes of the SAI Training Centre in Solalgaon have filed an FIR against in-charge and swimming coach Mrinal Basumatary, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Most of the athletes are minor girls, the Sports Authority of India stated in a release as a complaint was lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station here on Thursday taking into account the ''gravity of the matter''.

''As SAI adopts zero tolerance policy towards sexual harassment cases, the same will be followed up so as to ensure that justice is delivered to our athletes,'' SAI stated in the release.

The matter was brought to light by some athletes of SAI, STC Solalgaon and their coach on the sidelines of a selection trials in Guwahati.

The matter was further referred to the internal committee of the nodal sports body's regional centre, and a probe has already started.

Sources at the SAI, Guwahati said the matter is being dealt with the ''highest priority due to the highly sensitive nature'' of the issue. They, however, refused to more further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023