A firmer presence of Indian culture during PM Modi's 3-nation visit

Apart from summit meetings and other key interactions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-nation tour will be marked by engagements aimed at augmenting the presence of Indian culture in these countries.

After unveiling a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Hiroshima in Japan on Saturday, Modi is set to release ''The Tirukkural'', a classic Tamil text written by venerable poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, in Tok Pisin language in Papua New Guinea, the next country on his itinerary, officials said.

Tok Pisin is one of the official languages of the pacific nation.

The prime minister will travel from Papua New Guinea to Australia on Monday.

Local authorities will be formally naming the Harris Park locality in Parramatta there as ''Little India'', in recognition of the presence and contribution of a large number of Indians there.

Official sources noted that Modi has made it a point to spread awareness about Indian culture and traditions during his visits abroad and interactions with foreign dignitaries, including in the choice of gifts he gives away, and the ongoing trip continues with this objective.

Unveiling Gandhi's bust, Modi said the Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions.

The location of the bust of Gandhi has been chosen as a mark of solidarity for peace and non-violence. The US conducted the world's first nuclear attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing some 1,40,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)