Man killed over farm land dispute in Latur; 3 arrested

PTI | Latur | Updated: 20-05-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 19:15 IST
  Country:
  India

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

Satish Jamadar was engaged in a dispute with his neighbours over a common embankment along their farm plots in Samsapur in Renapur tehsil, he said.

''On Friday, he and his kin were levelling the soil at the site of the embankment with a tractor when a dispute broke out with his neighbours. He was stabbed and succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital. Three persons of a family, including a woman, have been arrested for the killing,'' he said.

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

