Man killed over farm land dispute in Latur; 3 arrested
- Country:
- India
Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.
Satish Jamadar was engaged in a dispute with his neighbours over a common embankment along their farm plots in Samsapur in Renapur tehsil, he said.
''On Friday, he and his kin were levelling the soil at the site of the embankment with a tractor when a dispute broke out with his neighbours. He was stabbed and succumbed to injuries in a nearby hospital. Three persons of a family, including a woman, have been arrested for the killing,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Satish Jamadar
- Maharashtra
- Latur
- Renapur
- Samsapur
ALSO READ
Centre trying to destroy not just Mumbai, but entire Maharashtra, says Nana Patole
Maharashtra ATS questions DRDO scientist arrested on espionage charges
Former Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshiyari calls on Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Manipur violence: Maharashtra students from Manipur arrive at Mumbai airport in special flight
Karnataka will elect 'double-engine govt': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde