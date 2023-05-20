Ukraine deputy defence minister says 'situation is critical' in Bakhmut

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Saturday the situation in Bakhmut was critical, with the Ukrainian troops maintaining a defence in the southwestern part of the city.

"Heavy fighting in Bakhmut. The situation is critical," she said on the Telegram messaging app. "As of now, our defenders control some industrial and infrastructure facilities in the area and the private sector."

