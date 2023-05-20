Left Menu

Maha: Teen rescued more than year after she went missing from Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 20-05-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 20:11 IST
Maha: Teen rescued more than year after she went missing from Latur
  • Country:
  • India

The police have rescued a 17-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Maharashtra's Latur district more than a year ago, an official said on Saturday. The teen, who was reported missing from Nilanga in December, 2021, was traced to a village in Parbhani district on Thursday, the official said.

The local police and the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) had been searching for the girl since last year after a case of kidnapping was registered, he said.

With the help of the police's cyber cell, the missing teen was traced to Parbhani and has been handed over to Nilanga police, he said.

According to the police, the girl eloped with a relative and got married, and has also given birth to a child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023