Head constable, pregnant wife shot at in Delhi's Burari area

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 20:37 IST
A 35-year-old Delhi Police head constable and his pregnant wife were shot at in north Delhi's Burari area by two people and robbed of a mobile phone and Rs 7,000 cash, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 9.45 pm on Friday when the head constable posted at the Special Cell Unit of the city police was walking with his wife from Burari to Jahangirpuri, they said.

The couple came under attack around 150 metres from the Burari Chowk, police said, adding two people shot at the wife first and then pointed the gun towards the head constable.

They robbed him of his mobile phone and Rs 7,000 cash before fleeing the spot, police officials said.

The woman is around seven months pregnant and her condition is stated to be fine, they said.

A case was registered under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

Police are checking CCTV footage from the area and trying to nab the accused, they added.

