SMAC reviews security situation in J-K’s Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-05-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 22:01 IST
Amid heightened security ahead of the G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir, a Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) meeting on Saturday called for timely sharing of actionable information to counter anti-national activities in Udhampur district.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi range, Suleman Choudhary presided the SMAC meeting at district police lines Udhampur, which was among others attended by DIG north, CRPF, Rajesh Dhakral, SSP, Udhampur, Vinod Kumar and senior officers of the Army, the BSF, the Railway and intelligence agencies, a police spokesman said.

He said the meeting reviewed the prevailing security situation and highlighted the need for working in a coordinated and synergised manner to deal with anti-national and anti-social elements.

''Threadbare discussion was held on security scenario, law and order situation, movement and presence of militants, attempts to revive militancy, surveillance over over ground workers, surrendered militants, missing youths and their presence in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and radicalisation of youth,'' the spokesman said.

He said the participating officers shared inputs and feedback on the steps being taken to maintain law and order as well as on the counter-insurgency grid.

Addressing the meeting, Choudhary stressed upon timely sharing of actionable information among all sister agencies operating in the district, for surveillance on anti-national and anti-social elements.

