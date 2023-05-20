Left Menu

Hundreds form human chain along Mhadei river bank in Goa in solidarity

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-05-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 22:57 IST
Hundreds form human chain along Mhadei river bank in Goa in solidarity
Hundreds of people including activists on Saturday formed a human chain along the banks of the Mhadei river in Panaji to raise awareness and express solidarity about its preservation.

They demanded that the Central government withdraw its approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of dams on the river in neighbouring Karnataka.

The awareness campaign was named as 'Mhadei Amchi Mai' festival.

"The human chain was the centrepiece of the 'Mhadei Amchi Mai' festival, a community engagement event organised by the Earthivist Collective, in association with the Goa Heritage Action Group (GHAG) and the Save Mhadei Save Goa Front in the wake of the ongoing attempts to divert water from the inter-state river's basin by a neighbouring state," a spokesman said. GHAG founder member Heta Pandit claimed the people of Goa participated in the one-of-its-kind human chain.

The participants included local people, activists, and representatives from various civil society groups.

Prominent people who joined the human chain included singer Hemaa Sardesai, social activist Patricia Pinto, theatre personality Isabel Santa Rita Vaz, and activist Claude Alvares to name a few.

The festival also featured performances by musicians, dancers, creative storytellers and artists along the river bank.

