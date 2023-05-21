Left Menu

Sudan's army and paramilitary RSF sign seven-day ceasefire - US, Saudi Arabia

As fighting entered its sixth week, Reuters reported the ceasefire deal earlier Saturday, citing sources. The ceasefire will go into effect on Monday at 09:45 p.m., Khartoum time, the statement released by the U.S. State Department said. "It is well known that the parties have previously announced ceasefires that have not been observed," the statement said.

Sudan's warring factions signed an agreement late Saturday for a seven-day ceasefire, the United States and Saudi Arabia said in a joint statement. As fighting entered its sixth week, Reuters reported the ceasefire deal earlier Saturday, citing sources. The ceasefire will go into effect on Monday at 09:45 p.m., Khartoum time, the statement released by the U.S. State Department said.

"It is well known that the parties have previously announced ceasefires that have not been observed," the statement said. Unlike prior ceasefires, the agreement reached in Jeddah will be supported by a U.S.-Saudi and international-supported ceasefire monitoring mechanism, the statement added.

