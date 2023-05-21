Left Menu

G7's China investment continues even as members 'de-risk' - Germany's Scholz

Members of the Group of Seven rich nations will ensure big investments in China continue even as they pare risky exposure to the world's second-largest economy, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday. G7 leaders are wrapping up a three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, where they sent signals to China over everything from semiconductors to "economic coercion" and lending practices.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 07:52 IST
G7's China investment continues even as members 'de-risk' - Germany's Scholz

Members of the Group of Seven rich nations will ensure big investments in China continue even as they pare risky exposure to the world's second-largest economy, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.

G7 leaders are wrapping up a three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, where they sent signals to China over everything from semiconductors to "economic coercion" and lending practices. But while they agreed to "de-risk", they said they would not "decouple" from China. Speaking to German broadcaster ZDF on the sidelines of the Hiroshima summit, Scholz said big investments would still continue, as would supply chains and exports to China.

He said that while the countries wanted to limit their risk exposure, no one had an interest in curbing growth in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023