At least 9 dead in stampede at soccer stadium in El Salvador

Others managed to make it to the stands and then to the field and were smothered, an unidentified volunteer with the Rescue Commandos first aid group told journalists.

PTI | Sansalvador | Updated: 21-05-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 09:08 IST
At least nine people were killed and dozens more injured when stampeding soccer fans pushed through one of the access gates at a quarterfinal match in the Salvadoran league on Saturday.

The National Civil Police said in a preliminary report via Twitter that nine dead were confirmed at the match between clubs Alianza and FAS at Monumental stadium in Cuscatlan, which is about 25 miles (41 kilometers) northeast of the capital.

At least two of the injured transported to hospitals were in critical condition, the police said.

Local television transmitted live images of the stampede by Alianza fans. Dozens made it onto the field where they received medical treatment.

"It was an avalanche of fans who overran the gate. Some were still under the metal in the tunnel. Others managed to make it to the stands and then to the field and were smothered," an unidentified volunteer with the Rescue Commandos first aid group told journalists.

