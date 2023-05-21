G20: Maha CM Shinde says citizens should devote 1 min daily for environment and cleanliness

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said all citizens should devote one minute every day for awareness towards the environment and cleanliness and stressed on the need to counter the challenges of climate change and global warming.

Talking to reporters after taking part in a clean-up drive at the Juhu beach in Mumbai, as part of the third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting of the G20, Shinde said the participation of citizens will help maintain environment balance and create awareness about it.

''This is needed to counter the climate change and global warming challenges,'' he said.

Shinde said beach clean-up drives were being held at 35 places in the country simultaneously on Sunday.

Representatives of the G20 countries also participated in the drive at the Juhu beach, he added.

The third (ECSWG) meeting of the G20 beginning in Mumbai from Sunday will focus on aspects of blue economy, officials earlier said.

