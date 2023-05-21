Left Menu

Japan's Kishida says 'significant' G7 showed solidarity with guest Zelenskiy

Reuters | Hiroshima | Updated: 21-05-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 11:46 IST
Japan's Kishida says 'significant' G7 showed solidarity with guest Zelenskiy
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday it was "significant" that the Group of Seven (G7) nations showed solidarity in their intention to uphold international law and order, during summit at which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was a guest.

Kishida was speaking at a press conference as this year's G7 chair to close off the three-day summit held in his home constituency of Hiroshima.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023