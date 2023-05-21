Japan's Kishida says 'significant' G7 showed solidarity with guest Zelenskiy

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday it was "significant" that the Group of Seven (G7) nations showed solidarity in their intention to uphold international law and order, during summit at which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was a guest.

Kishida was speaking at a press conference as this year's G7 chair to close off the three-day summit held in his home constituency of Hiroshima.

