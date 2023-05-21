Left Menu

Zelenskiy meets South Korea's Yoon at G7

Yoon was briefed on the situation at the front and how Ukraine is repelling Russia's "full-scale aggression," Zelenskiy said of Moscow's 15-month invasion of his country. The Yoon-Zelenskiy meeting was arranged at Ukraine's request, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing Yoon's office.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-05-2023 12:29 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and discussed Kyiv's efforts in its war with Russia. The meeting, on the sidelines of a summit of Group of Seven (G7) leaders in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, marks the first time the two leaders have met.

"Thanked (Yoon) for the humanitarian and non-lethal assistance to Ukraine, in particular, for demining vehicles. I look forward to continued cooperation," Zelenskiy tweeted. Yoon was briefed on the situation at the front and how Ukraine is repelling Russia's "full-scale aggression," Zelenskiy said of Moscow's 15-month invasion of his country.

The Yoon-Zelenskiy meeting was arranged at Ukraine's request, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing Yoon's office. The two countries agreed to exchange visits of delegations, Zelenskiy's office said in a statement. Last week, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska visited South Korea to attend a media conference. She met with Yoon and asked for non-lethal military assistance for her country, according to South Korea's presidential office.

A day after that request, Seoul announced an agreement with Ukraine on a plan to provide $130 million in financial aid. South Korea, a major producer of artillery shells, has said it was not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, citing its relations with Russia.

But in an interview with Reuters last month, Yoon said his government might not "insist only on humanitarian or financial support" if civilians in Ukraine come under a large-scale attack or because of a "situation the international community cannot condone".

