Criminal carrying reward of over Rs 1 lakh held after encounter in UP's Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 21-05-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 15:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A criminal carrying a reward of over Rs 1 lakh has been arrested following an encounter here, a police official said on Sunday.

Rohtas Gurjar has been hospitalised as he received a bullet injury on his foot during the encounter, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the criminal at around 4.00 am at Pelkhu Curve on Raal road after a brief exchange of fire.

The SSP said that in 2021, a police personnel was injured in Barsana after Gurjar opened fire on a police team.

Uttar Pradesh Police had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh in 2022 as he was wanted in over two dozen cases of loot, murder, extortion, and theft and was booked under the Gangster Act, police officials said.

Gurjar was evading arrest since 2021, they said, adding that the Rajasthan Police had also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on him.

One stolen motorcycle, an illegal pistol, and cartridges were recovered from him, officials said.

In Saharanpur, another criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was arrested following a police encounter in the early hours of Sunday, while his accomplice managed to escape.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said that during checking by the police near Jharauli village, two bike-borne men were intercepted. However, they started firing at the police team. In an exchange of fire, a bullet hit the foot of Mir Hasan, while the other person managed to escape, he said.

Hasan, a resident of Haryana's Yamunanagar, is carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, the SSP said.

He is wanted in Saharanpur in connection with over a half dozen cases, Tada said, adding that he has been hospitalised for treatment.

A country-made pistol, cartridges and a motorcycle have been recovered from him, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

