Sudan's army says it is committed to ceasefire deal - statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-05-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 15:18 IST
Sudan's army confirmed on Sunday a seven-day ceasefire deal with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), saying it would be limited to arrangements for a truce to protect civilians and hospitals and did not address political issues. "Your armed forces announces its commitment to the text of the agreement and hopes that the rebel militia will do the same," the army spokesperson said in a statement on its Facebook page, referring to the RSF.

The ceasefire is due to come into effect on Monday evening.

 

Also Read: Sudan's warring sides send envoys for talks in Saudi Arabia

