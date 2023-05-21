Left Menu

Three of family killed in road accident in Jaipur

Three members of a family were killed and as many injured when a speeding car hit them while they were standing on the roadside here on Sunday morning, police said.They had returned from Haridwar after performing the last rites of a family member and were waiting to be picked up by a relative near Doi Ki Dhani in Chaksu tehsil here, they said.Three people, including a woman and her son, were killed in the accident.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 15:42 IST
Three of family killed in road accident in Jaipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family were killed and as many injured when a speeding car hit them while they were standing on the roadside here on Sunday morning, police said.

They had returned from Haridwar after performing the last rites of a family member and were waiting to be picked up by a relative near Doi Ki Dhani in Chaksu tehsil here, they said.

''Three people, including a woman and her son, were killed in the accident. Three people were also injured,'' said Assistant Sub-Inspector Madan Choudhary.

The car driver, who abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot, was probably in an inebriated condition as a liquor bottle has been recovered from the vehicle, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sunita, her son Golu and her brother-in-law Sitaram. They had returned after performing the last rites of Sunita's husband Madan, the police said.

They said the bodies have been kept in a mortuary of a hospital in Chaksu for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023