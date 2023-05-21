Three of family killed in road accident in Jaipur

Three members of a family were killed and as many injured when a speeding car hit them while they were standing on the roadside here on Sunday morning, police said.

They had returned from Haridwar after performing the last rites of a family member and were waiting to be picked up by a relative near Doi Ki Dhani in Chaksu tehsil here, they said.

''Three people, including a woman and her son, were killed in the accident. Three people were also injured,'' said Assistant Sub-Inspector Madan Choudhary.

The car driver, who abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot, was probably in an inebriated condition as a liquor bottle has been recovered from the vehicle, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sunita, her son Golu and her brother-in-law Sitaram. They had returned after performing the last rites of Sunita's husband Madan, the police said.

They said the bodies have been kept in a mortuary of a hospital in Chaksu for post-mortem examination.

