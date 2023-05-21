Biden says he has 'flat assurance' that Ukraine won't use F-16s to go into Russia
Reuters | Hiroshima | Updated: 21-05-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 16:24 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he had received a "flat assurance" from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he would not use Western-provided F-16 fighter jets to go into Russian territory.
Biden told reporters that F-16 warplanes could, however, be used "wherever Russian troops are within Ukraine and the area."
