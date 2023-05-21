Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 16:40 IST
Cab driver thrashed in Delhi in suspected case of road rage
In a suspected case of road rage, a cab driver was allegedly thrashed by a group of people after his car collided with theirs in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area.

The assailants allegedly snatched the car keys from the cab driver before fleeing the spot, according to a series of tweets posted by Alok Dixit, who was travelling in the taxi.

According to Dixit's Twitter bio, he is a campaigner @stopacidattacks and chairperson chhanv.org @sheroeshangout.

Responding to his tweet, Delhi Police said it had taken cognisance of the incident and was doing the needful.

Describing the incident, which took place on Saturday night on the Sarai Kale Khan flyover, Dixit said he had hailed a cab from the airport and ''in an unfortunate turn of events, a private vehicle ahead of us abruptly reversed, colliding with our cab. Following the incident, the occupants of the car, without provocation, commenced a violent assault on the cab driver''.

''Despite my pleas and attempts to intervene, the aggression escalated, involving even the female members of the offending party,'' he said.

He claimed the assailants snatched the cab keys and fled the scene after they saw that he was recording them, leaving him and the cab driver, Lal Chandra, stranded in the middle of the road.

Dixit also shared video clips of the incident.

In one of the videos, a man is seen jostling with a driver, while another man and two women are arguing with Dixit.

Dixit said the cab driver was left ''deeply shaken'' by the incident.

He said he had given his statement as a witness to Delhi Police and shared his contact details with police personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

