Left Menu

16 kg Charas worth over Rs 9 cr seized in UP's Mahrajganj, 2 arrested

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 21-05-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 17:32 IST
16 kg Charas worth over Rs 9 cr seized in UP's Mahrajganj, 2 arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police here on Sunday recovered 16 kg of Charas worth over Rs 9 crore and arrested two alleged narcotics smugglers, officials said. A special investigation team intercepted two men following a tip-off and recovered the contraband, which was kept in two bags they were carrying, Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said.

The accused have been identified as Dipendra Bahadur (28), from Nepal, and Jeewan (25) of Mahrajganj, he said.

Police are interrogating the accused.

The arrested duo were just carrying the narcotics and the racket is being operated from somewhere else, police said.

The accused were booked under Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023