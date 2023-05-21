Gold paste worth nearly Rs 2 cr seized from six foreigners at Mumbai airport

The Customs department has seized 3.7 kg gold paste worth Rs 1.98 crore from six foreigners, including three women, at the Mumbai international airport, an official said on Sunday. The gold was found concealed in the body cavities of passengers who landed from Male. The investigation revealed that these six passengers hailed from Sri Lanka. They landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on May 18. All the passengers were released after the investigation but gold was seized under the Customs Act, the official added.

