Left Menu

Woman, her lover end life in UP's Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 21-05-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 21:26 IST
Woman, her lover end life in UP's Saharanpur
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her lover allegedly died by suicide here on Sunday after she was recently married to someone else reportedly against her will, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sagar Jain told 'PTI' that a 25-year-old woman, a resident of Mainpura village under Gangoh police station was having an affair with a man from her village for the last five years.

The woman was recently married to another man by her family members against her wishes and was supposed to go to her in-laws' house on Sunday, he said.

According to police, the woman consumed poison at her house in the morning and was declared dead by doctors at the hospital.

''After learning about her death, her lover also consumed a poisonous substance. He then arrived at the police station. Seeing his condition, he was admitted to hospital, where he succumbed during treatment,'' said Jain.

Police has sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023