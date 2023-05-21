Sudan's paramilitary RSF says will abide by short-term ceasefire

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Sunday it is fully committed to abiding by a newly-agreed short-term ceasefire with the Sudanese army. "We affirm our full commitment to the ceasefire ... to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, open passages for civilians and provide everything that would alleviate the suffering of our people," the RSF said in a statement.

"Today we are more insistent and determined ... to break this vicious circle that has been controlling the fate of our people unjustly and tyrannically." A week-long ceasefire deal, signed by the army and the rival RSF on Saturday after talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah, is due to come into effect on Monday evening with an internationally-supported monitoring mechanism.

