Left Menu

West Bengal: 3 killed in fire at house in Budge Budge

It will be only in the morning that we will be able to get a clear picture as to whether it was a firecracker manufacturing unit or a residential house, he told reporters after the blaze was brought under control.He said that the cause of the fire will be investigated. A massive explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Purba Medinipurs Egra killed 12 people on Tuesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 23:04 IST
West Bengal: 3 killed in fire at house in Budge Budge
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were charred to death in a fire at a house in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday night, officials said.

The fire broke out at the house in Nandarampur Daspara in Budge Budge police station area around 8-8.30 pm, they said.

Among the deceased were a woman and her minor daughter, who the official said got stuck under the tin roof of the house that gave in during the fire, they added.

A fire services official said that there were only household articles in the house, even as some locals alleged that an illegal firecracker unit was operating out of it.

''As per the initial assessment, there were no firecrackers. It will be only in the morning that we will be able to get a clear picture as to whether it was a firecracker manufacturing unit or a residential house,'' he told reporters after the blaze was brought under control.

He said that the cause of the fire will be investigated. A massive explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Purba Medinipur's Egra killed 12 people on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
2
Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow: Russian Envoy

Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow:...

 Afghanistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina retires; Tennis-Rune, Medvedev set up final showdown in Rome and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina r...

 Global
4
NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023