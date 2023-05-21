West Bengal: 3 killed in fire at house in Budge Budge

Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were charred to death in a fire at a house in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday night, officials said.

The fire broke out at the house in Nandarampur Daspara in Budge Budge police station area around 8-8.30 pm, they said.

Among the deceased were a woman and her minor daughter, who the official said got stuck under the tin roof of the house that gave in during the fire, they added.

A fire services official said that there were only household articles in the house, even as some locals alleged that an illegal firecracker unit was operating out of it.

''As per the initial assessment, there were no firecrackers. It will be only in the morning that we will be able to get a clear picture as to whether it was a firecracker manufacturing unit or a residential house,'' he told reporters after the blaze was brought under control.

He said that the cause of the fire will be investigated. A massive explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Purba Medinipur's Egra killed 12 people on Tuesday.

