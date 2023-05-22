Left Menu

Russia's Prigozhin says Bakhmut territories captured as promised, will leave zone

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Sunday that his forces had captured all the territory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut as promised and would leave the conflict zone later this week.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 00:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 00:09 IST
Russia's Prigozhin says Bakhmut territories captured as promised, will leave zone

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Sunday that his forces had captured all the territory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut as promised and would leave the conflict zone later this week. "Wagner has made no advances. Wagner today captured no territory. We have captured all the territory we promised to capture, right up to the last centimetre," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message posted on Telegram messaging app.

"As we stated yesterday. We are handing over our positions to (Russia's) Defence Ministry and on the 25th (of May) we are leaving the conflict zone." Prigozhin said on Saturday that his forces had taken control of Bakhmut, under attack by Russian forces for more than nine months. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and military chiefs denied this on Sunday.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
2
Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow: Russian Envoy

Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow:...

 Afghanistan
3
NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina retires; Tennis-Rune, Medvedev set up final showdown in Rome and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023