Progress on human health ‘in peril’, warns UN chief
UN News | Updated: 22-05-2023 07:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 07:20 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Channapatna's famed toy industry hit by expressway project cries for attention ahead of Assembly polls
Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on delivery boy's scooter to reach Bengaluru hotel
Karnataka Assembly polls: ECI issues advisory to political parties to get clearance for print advertisements
If Constitution mandates polls within 90 days of assembly's dissolution, we are duty-bound to say so: Pakistan Chief Justice
Karnataka Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Bengaluru on last day of campaigning