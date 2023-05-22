Left Menu

2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Gonda

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 22-05-2023 09:46 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 09:32 IST
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Gonda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck on the Umri-Gonda road here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.

Lallu Chauhan (22) and his father-in-law Kariya Chauhan (45) were on their way to attend a wedding in Bari village in Paraspur on a motorcycle when they were hit by a truck near Dixir petrol pump, he said.

Both died on the spot, the ASP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023