2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Gonda

Two people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck on the Umri-Gonda road here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.

Lallu Chauhan (22) and his father-in-law Kariya Chauhan (45) were on their way to attend a wedding in Bari village in Paraspur on a motorcycle when they were hit by a truck near Dixir petrol pump, he said.

Both died on the spot, the ASP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

