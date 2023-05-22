Three killed in fire at house in Bengal

Three people, including a mother-daughter duo, were charred to death in a blaze at a house in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said.

The fire broke out at the house in Nandarampur Daspara in Budge Budge police station area around 8.30 pm on Sunday, he said.

Among the deceased were a woman and her minor daughter, who the official said got stuck under the tin roof of the house that gave in during the fire.

A fire services official said there were only household articles in the house, even as some locals alleged that an illegal firecracker unit was operating out of it.

''As per the initial assessment, there were no firecrackers. The picture will become clear later,'' he told reporters after the blaze was brought under control.

He said the cause of the fire will be investigated.

A massive explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Purba Medinipur's Egra killed 12 people on Tuesday.

