Man stabbed to death in northwest Delhi

A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation in northwest Delhi's Ashook Vihar area, police said on Monday. Police received information around 9 pm on Sunday that a person with stab a injury was declared brought dead at a hospital, a senior police officer said. The deceased was identified as Ashish, a resident of Model Town-I. He worked on contract basis at Safdarjung Hospital, the officer said. During inquiry, the victim's brother Vishal (24) said they were going through a park near a railway track and three people restricted their way. An altercation ensued between the two sides, following which a man attacked Ashish with a knife, he said.

Vishal claimed that the accused persons had stopped the brothers in order to rob them of their belongings, the officer said, adding the police are verifying the claims.

A case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and one accused Amit (22), a resident of Lal Bagh, Azadpur, has been apprehended, he said. Efforts are on to nab the other accused persons, he added.

