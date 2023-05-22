Left Menu

Man stabbed to death in northwest Delhi

An altercation ensued between the two sides, following which a man attacked Ashish with a knife, he said.Vishal claimed that the accused persons had stopped the brothers in order to rob them of their belongings, the officer said, adding the police are verifying the claims.A case under section 302 murder and 34 common intention of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and one accused Amit 22, a resident of Lal Bagh, Azadpur, has been apprehended, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 13:17 IST
Man stabbed to death in northwest Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation in northwest Delhi's Ashook Vihar area, police said on Monday. Police received information around 9 pm on Sunday that a person with stab a injury was declared brought dead at a hospital, a senior police officer said. The deceased was identified as Ashish, a resident of Model Town-I. He worked on contract basis at Safdarjung Hospital, the officer said. During inquiry, the victim's brother Vishal (24) said they were going through a park near a railway track and three people restricted their way. An altercation ensued between the two sides, following which a man attacked Ashish with a knife, he said.

Vishal claimed that the accused persons had stopped the brothers in order to rob them of their belongings, the officer said, adding the police are verifying the claims.

A case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and one accused Amit (22), a resident of Lal Bagh, Azadpur, has been apprehended, he said. Efforts are on to nab the other accused persons, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

