37-yr-old woman gangraped in UP's Gonda

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 22-05-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 13:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 37-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four people, including a former village head, in Itiyathok area here, police said on Monday.

The woman was also threatened by the the four accused who have been booked by police, Police Circle Officer (CO) Shilpa Verma said.

In her complaint to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Devipatan range, the woman alleged that on March 15, she had gone to her poultry farm where former village head Amar Singh, along with his three associates, raped and threatened her.

As per the instructions of the DIG, an FIR was filed against the four accused on Sunday, Verma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

