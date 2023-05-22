Left Menu

US's Blinken says agreements reached in Pacific not about any other country

US State Secretary Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday agreements reached on a trip to meet Pacific leaders are not about any other country, in response to a question from a reporter on China, that has made increasing inroads in the region.

Blinken signed a defence cooperation agreement with Papua New Guinea on Monday, which he said would expand the Pacific island nation's capabilities and make it easier for the U.S. military to train with its forces.

