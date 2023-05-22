Fire kills 6, injures 7 in a house in Abu Dhabi, officials say, cause unknown

A house fire in Abu Dhabi killed six people and injured seven on Monday, according to the civil defense authority in the United Arab Emirates.

An Investigation is underway to find out the cause of the fire which erupted in the city's Al Moazaz area.

The UAE has been grappling with a series of recent fires, exacerbated by flammable cladding materials and escalating temperatures, which can soar up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) during the summer.

Another apartment fire last month killed 16 and injured 9 in Dubai's historic Deira neighborhood.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi experienced a dust storm and temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit). One worker was injured as five wooden boats anchored on Sharjah Creek went ablaze that day.

