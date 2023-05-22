Left Menu

G20 meet: APSCC bats for liberal visa policy for visiting religious places in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 17:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on Monday welcomed the third tourism working group meeting of the G20 countries in Kashmir, but said there is a need to introduce liberal visa policy so that people from foreign nations visit places of religious importance without any hassle.

In a statement, APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said Srinagar is privileged to host delegates of G20 nations, but since there are many places of religious importance in the Union Territory, it is important to introduce hassle-free visa services to the foreigners so that they visit such places without any difficulty.

''The Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have tremendous scope of religious tourism. Religious places like Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Dargah Hazratbal, Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi Srinagar, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Jammu, Kheer Bhawani Tulmulla-Ganderbal, and Gumpas of Ladakh have a mass appeal, but have not been put on the international religious tourism map so far,'' Raina said.

In Jammu, celebrations broke out over the G20 meeting in Srinagar.

Led by Ashok Gupta, the members of Dogra Front and Shiv Sena enthusiastically marched in the city, expressing hope that the meeting will boost tourism in J-K.

