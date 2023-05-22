Left Menu

Ukraine's military intelligence says Russian citizens behind Belgorod attacks

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:45 IST
Ukraine's military intelligence says Russian citizens behind Belgorod attacks
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military intelligence service blamed an armed operation in Russia's Belgorod region on Monday on Russian citizens belonging to two paramilitary groups, Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske said.

It quoted military intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov as saying the Freedom of Russia Legion and Russian Volunteer Corps were responsible for the operation. It did not make clear whether he had provided any evidence for the assertion.

