Putin informed of attacks in Russia's Belgorod region - RIA cites Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed of attacks by a "Ukrainian sabotage group" in Russia's southern Belgorod region, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday.

Peskov was cited as saying that Russian forces were working to eject and eliminate the group, RIA reported.

