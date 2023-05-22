Truck rams into car in Rajasthan's Ajmer, three killed

Three people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed and eight injured after a truck rammed into their car in the Srinagar area of Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Monday. The accident occurred in the Bawandi village late on Sunday, they said. Eleven people from Tatoti village were returning home after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple when it was hit by the truck, Srinagar SHO Rajesh Meena said.

Bhagchand (60), Gyan Chand (62) and six-year-old Hridaya were killed in the accident while eight were injured, he said. The injured have been admitted to JLN Hospital for treatment, the police said.

The victims' bodies were handed over to their relatives after post-mortem on Monday. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the truck driver, Meena said.

