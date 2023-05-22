Left Menu

25-yr-old stabbed during scuffle in Delhi's Usmanpur

Updated: 22-05-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 18:52 IST
25-yr-old stabbed during scuffle in Delhi's Usmanpur
A 25-year-old man was stabbed by three people during a scuffle in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area, police said on Monday.

Around 8 pm on Sunday, Puneet, a resident of South Gamri in Usmanpur, reported that his father Mahesh was sitting outside their house when he was hit by a ball, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Mahesh scolded the child who was playing with the ball following which, his family members came there and a heated argument ensued between the two sides, the police said.

Soon, the argument escalated into a scuffle and Puneet was stabbed by Rajnish (34), his brother Brijesh Kashyap (44) and Brijesh's son Sonu (18). The victim sustained injuries on his head, neck and hands, the DCP said.

A case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused have been arrested, the police said.

A case was also lodged against Mahesh and others on the basis of a complaint lodged by Brijesh, they said.

Brijesh alleged that Mahesh and his sons assaulted him and his relatives, they added.

The case was registered under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at New Usmanpur police station, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

