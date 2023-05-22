Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 65-year-old woman held for killing mentally unwell son

She said she was fed up with fights with her daughter-in-law and inability to meet her sons medical expenses.

PTI | Dhamtari | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 18:54 IST
Chhattisgarh: 65-year-old woman held for killing mentally unwell son
A senior citizen allegedly killed her 40-year-old mentally unwell son in Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh reportedly due to her inability to meet his medical expenses as well as frequent fights with his wife, a police official said on Monday.

On May 15, the woman told police someone had stabbed her son to death in their house in Gangrel under Rudri police station limits, the official said.

A probe revealed the 65-year-old woman was not in good terms with the victim's wife, after which the senior citizen was questioned over the chain of events, he said.

''She was placed under arrest on Monday after she confessed to the crime. She said she was fed up with fights with her daughter-in-law and inability to meet her son's medical expenses. He stabbed her son with a sickle on May 15 when her daughter-in-law had gone to attend a wedding in Kanker,'' the official said.

