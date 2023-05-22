Minister proposes setting up People’s Biodiversity Registers in every village under Mission LiFE

Union minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday proposed setting up People's Biodiversity Registers in every village under Mission LiFE.

Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) is an India-led global mass movement to nudge individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment.

People's Biodiversity Register is a document which contains comprehensive information on locally available Bio-resources including landscape and demography of a particular area or village.

Speaking at an event held in Mumbai to celebrate the International Day of Biological Diversity, the minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change also dwelt on the need to create environmental consciousness.

"We often take the best from the environment but give back waste, with development our consumption increases," an official statement quoted Yadav as saying.

He said protection of environment is an article of faith for the country. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that we have access to natural resources because our previous generation protected them. And it is our duty to protect them for our future generations. That is the most important message for today," he said.

