US states reach Colorado River water conservation deal -Interior Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 20:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Department of Interior on Monday said seven U.S. states had reached an agreement on conserving water from the Colorado River through 2026.
The department in a statement said voluntary commitments by the states will conserve 3 million acre feet of water.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement