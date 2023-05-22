Retired army personnel to impart training to Assam police force: Himanta

Retired army personnel will be appointed as Additional Superintendents of Police to impart training to the police force in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Monday. Sarma also reiterated that Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) was likely to be lifted completely from the state by the end of this year as the law and order situation in the state has improved considerably.

The Chief Minister who was speaking at the first Commandant's Conference at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy here, said, ''We are aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by the end of 2023. We will also rope in military personnel to train our police force.'' He also said, ''This will facilitate replacement of central police with Assam police batalions.'' The AFSPA which gives armed forces the right to arrest and search without warrants as well as use force without a magistrate's permission, has been lifted from most Assam districts except 8 districts and one sub-division. Sarma also said that attention will be given to ensure that the personnel belonging to different battalions are not used for any purpose other than those exclusively connected to bonafide policing.

Steps will be taken to ensure that there is positive change in the mindset of the forces, it will also be ensured that good and professional police officers are posted as Commandants, he said.

''Adequate steps will be taken to empower the Assam Police Battalions so that they can deal with law and order in the state. They will also be reoriented to control the mob without using lethal weapons or using them to the minimum extent possible'', the Chief Minister said.

Sarma said that the Commandants' Conference will be organised every six month to bring about positive changes in the rank and file of the battalions and give a more result oriented police force to the state.

Director General of Police G P Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary to Home and Political Niraj Verma, Special DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.

