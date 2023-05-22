Left Menu

MP: Man held after his lover lodges FIR for religious conversion bid after watching 'The Kerala Story'

PTI | Indore | Updated: 22-05-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 21:24 IST
MP: Man held after his lover lodges FIR for religious conversion bid after watching 'The Kerala Story'
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man was arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on the charges of raping a woman, with whom he was in a relationship, and pressuring her to change her religion, police said on Monday.

Notably, the woman lodged the First Information Report following an altercation with the man after watching ''The Kerala Story'', according to police.

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma told reporters the man was arrested under provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021, which prohibits conversion by force or cheating, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant was living with the man ''after she fell into the trap of love under the pretext of marriage'', Verma said quoting the FIR.

She alleged that the man was pressuring her to change her religion and was mentally harassing her.

"The woman said she and the man recently went to watch 'The Kerala Story'. After watching the film, the duo argued and the man left her after assaulting her. She approached the police on May 19 and lodged an FIR," the police officer said.

The accused man, educated till class 12, is unemployed, while the victim woman is highly educated and works in a private company, he said, adding that she had met the man four years ago while studying in a coaching institute.

''All the allegations are being thoroughly investigated,'' Verma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023