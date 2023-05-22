NSCN-R militant arrested in Arunachal

A militant of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN-R) was apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh, police said here on Monday.

'Captain' Khilpong Jugli (47), a self-styled Town Commander of the outfit, was arrested from Nadipar area of Changlang district during a joint operation on Sunday, Changlang's Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo said.

The joint team of district police and 149th battalion of CRPF apprehended the militant who was a resident of Old Shallang village, he said.

He was associated with NSCN-K for a long time before he joined the NSCN-R in 2019, the SP said, adding that he was wanted in multiple criminal cases in the district.

