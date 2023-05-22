Left Menu

Not guilty plea entered for suspect in Idaho college killings

She then watched as a masked man, clad in black, walked past her and out of the house, according to a court document. The victims - Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho - all suffered multiple stab wounds.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 23:21 IST
Not guilty plea entered for suspect in Idaho college killings

A judge on Monday entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the graduate student charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho college students. Bryan Kohberger, 28, remained mostly silent and opted not to enter a plea during an arraignment hearing in Latah County, prompting District Judge John Judge to enter the plea for him. Kohberger wore an orange jail jumpsuit and sat next to his attorney during the brief hearing. The judge scheduled the trial to begin on Oct. 2.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Kohberger on four counts of murder and one count of burglary. He could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of murder. Kohberger is accused of stabbing three women and one man in the early morning of Nov. 13 in the home of one of the women. The crime stunned the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, home to the University of Idaho, and drew national attention, with six weeks elapsing before a suspect was caught.

Kohberger eventually was arrested in Pennsylvania, where he was visiting his family, and flown to Idaho to face charges. Two other female roommates in the house at the time of the killings were unharmed. One of the women told investigators that at 4 a.m. she heard someone crying in one of the victim's bedrooms. She then watched as a masked man, clad in black, walked past her and out of the house, according to a court document.

The victims - Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho - all suffered multiple stab wounds. Chapin was Kernodle's boyfriend. Kohberger at the time was working on a doctorate degree in criminal justice at Washington State University, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the University of Idaho campus.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed a motive but have said they are confident Kohberger was responsible for the killings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate genocide committed by Pak army

Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate gen...

 United Kingdom
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023