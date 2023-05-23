PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 23
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Prada 'optimistic' of Milan listing, heir of fashion group says - EU parliament proposes to halve payouts from MEP pension fund
- SVB's new owner First Citizens sues HSBC over hiring of bankers - Labour willing to force pension plans to invest in £50bn 'growth fund'
Overview - The heir to the Prada SPA fashion empire said rising geopolitical tensions have made a plan to list in Milan more important to maintain "bridges" between Europe and China.
- The European parliament is proposing to halve payouts from pension scheme used by almost 1,000 former and current members, including Brexiter Nigel Farage and Marine Le Pen, the French far-right leader. - The new owner of Silicon Valley Bank is suing HSBC and several former employees for more than $1 billion, claiming the group "engineered a scheme to plunder" SVB of top bankers.
- Labour is prepared to force pension funds to invest in a proposed 50 billion pounds "future growth fund", as it aims to boost available capital for fast-growing UK companies. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
